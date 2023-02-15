UPDATE: 1 dead in Madison house fire

UPDATE 10 pm: Madison Fire and Rescue say an elderly man died in the house fire off Conger Road.
He has not been identified as officials notify family.
Investigators say the fire started on the first floor, then spread to the attic. The cause is still unknown.
Crews are still working to put out some hot spots.
---
PREVIOUS:
One person was injured in a Wednesday evening house fire in Madison.
The fire happened in the 100 block of Conger Road.
The scene remains active as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. The public is advised to use caution in the area.
