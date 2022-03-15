UPDATE: 1 dead after U.S. 431 vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck Tuesday morning

UPDATE: The Marshall County coroner confirmed Tuesday morning's closure on U.S. 431 to be a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Coroner Cody Nugent said his office responded to the scene around 5:00 a.m.
The victim is an unidentified male who was pronounced dead on the scene. Nugent is working now to notify the family of the victim.
Southbound lanes of U.S. 431 are reopened as of 7:20 a.m.
State troopers have closed U.S. 431, near the Madison County line, in Marshall County because of an early morning crash.
Traffic is being detoured at New Hope Highway and Main Drive.
Investigators say the crash happened around 3:11 a.m. Tuesday morning.