UPDATE: 1 dead after crash on Alabama 99 in Limestone County

UPDATE:
ALEA says 21-year-old Peyton Malone of Prospect, Tennessee was fatally injured when the car he was a passenger in was struck by a truck being driven by 74-year-old Steve Hedden, of Anderson.
Both Hedden and the driver of the vehicle Malone was in, 21-year-old Emily Shedd, were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Malone was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, ALEA says.
The crash happened on Alabama 99 near the 14 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Lester, in Limestone County.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
----
Alabama 99 near Cottonbelt Road is Limestone County has reopened after a crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 Saturday afternoon.
