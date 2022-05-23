UPDATE: 1 dead after 2-vehicle wreck Monday in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has died after a two-vehicle wreck Monday.
Multiple agencies responded to the wreck, which happened near the intersection of Iron Man Road and Brown Road in the Danville/Neel area.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Multiple Agencies are responding to a 2 vehicle wreck with injuries at Ironman Rd at Brown Rd in the Danville/Neel Area. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/Tlan6CTDah— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) May 23, 2022