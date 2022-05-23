 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 1 dead after 2-vehicle wreck Monday in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has died after a two-vehicle wreck Monday.

Multiple agencies responded to the wreck, which happened near the intersection of Iron Man Road and Brown Road in the Danville/Neel area. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

