UPDATE: 1 dead after 2 shot in Triana

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting on Ervin Lane in Triana that left at least one person dead Tuesday. 

 By Brittany Harry

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed a woman as one of two people who have been shot in Triana. 

One of the shooting victims is dead, and the other is being treated on scene. The sheriff's office has not released any information on the condition of the woman.

Deputies responded to the scene on Ervin Lane about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

People are asked to avoid the area.

