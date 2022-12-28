 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley through 8 AM...

Patchy freezing fog is expected to develop across portions of north
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some isolated areas could
experience visiblities dropping to 1/2 of a mile or less, especially
in locations west of the I-65 corridor and in sheltered valley
locations of northeastern Alabama. This fog will be capable of
depositing a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways are most at risk.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on
bridges and overpasses. Visibilities will vary significantly given
the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed,
and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone Co. wreck

  • Updated
UPDATE 7 am: A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck. 

The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were inside a pick up truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Officials are working to notify the victim's family. 

----

All lanes of Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane in Limestone County are shut down after a wreck.

It happened at around 4:36 a.m.

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

State troopers are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

We'll update this story as we learn more information.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

