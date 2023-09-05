 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck at Winchester Road, Fortune Drive in Huntsville

UPDATE:

Huntsville police say one person died in the wreck at Winchester Road and Fortune Drive in Huntsville Tuesday.

Police say a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

From earlier: 

A two-vehicle wreck occurred at Winchester Road and Fortune Drive in Huntsville. 

According to the Huntsville Police Department, eastbound and westbound lanes are closed until the scene is cleared.

Police say the wreck resulted in life-threatening injuries but there are no further details at this time.

Please seek alternate routes. 

