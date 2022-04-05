 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting in Triana

  • Updated
  • 0
Triana shooting

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting on Ervin Lane in Triana that left at least one person dead Tuesday. 

 By Brittany Harry

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed a woman as one of two people who have been shot in Triana. 

One of the shooting victims is dead, and a woman was treated on scene. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the woman was later transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Deputies responded to the scene on Ervin Lane about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

People are asked to avoid the area.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you