UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting in Triana

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed a woman as one of two people who have been shot in Triana.
One of the shooting victims is dead, and a woman was treated on scene. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the woman was later transported to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.
Deputies responded to the scene on Ervin Lane about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
BREAKING: 2 shot, 1 dead after shooting in Triana in the area of Ervin Lane and Ervin Circle, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Still an active scene. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/wOE0dKFaBv— Brittany Harry WAAY 31 (@BrittanyHarryTV) April 5, 2022
Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in the town of Triana. At approximately 3:15 pm today units responded to the area of Ervin Lane and the scene has been secured. One female has been confirmed shot. CSI and CID are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/K0XoLz0v0u— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) April 5, 2022