UPDATE 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash blocking all lanes of US 431 near Cove Creek Drive in Huntsville

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a major crash on US 431 near Cove Creek Drive in Huntsville.
One person was dead on the scene and another has been transported to Huntsville Hospital, according to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster.
Traffic is blocked in both directions.
According to Huntsville Police: 431 is shut down from Monte Sano Boulevard to Cove Creek Drive. Southbound traffic will be diverted at Monte Sano Boulevard Northbound traffic is being diverted at Cove Creek Drive.
Avoid the area if possible.
Expect major delays if you cannot.
Stick with WAAY for updates.