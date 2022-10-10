UPDATE: 1 confirmed dead in Athens house fire

A homeowner has been confirmed dead after a house fire Monday afternoon in Limestone County.
Fire Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire on Thomas Edward Drive.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames were starting to come through the home's roof, said Kirk.
After the fire was brought under control, crews found the homeowner's body inside. He has not been publicly identified, but Kirk said it seems the homeowner was well-known in the area.