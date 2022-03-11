 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 1 arrested, investigation ongoing in death of infant found unresponsive at Red Bay day care

The Red Bay police chief confirmed the arrest of a Vina woman as the investigation continues into the death of a 4-month-old who was found unresponsive at the Tiny Tigers day care in Red Bay.

The infant was found by an employee at the day care and taken by private vehicle to the Red Bay Hospital emergency room Wednesday, according to Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox. The child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, Adcox said.

Red Bay Police Chief Janna Jackson said the hospital called for officers at 2:17 p.m. Police began investigating immediately, and that included questioning day care workers, Jackson said.

One of those employees, 23-year-old Payton Gann, was found to be providing false information to police. She has since been arrested and charged with false reporting.

The infant’s name is not being released at this time, and as of Friday, no one had been charged for the infant's death. Adcox said the body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

Red Bay Police Department, the Franklin County District Attorney's Office and the Alabama State Department of Human Resources continue to investigate the incident.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

