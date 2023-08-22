 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: 1 arrested, 1 still in hospital after shooting at Alabama A&M

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE:

The Huntsville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting at Alabama A&M University Tuesday.

Police said late Tuesday that Huntsville Police Violent Crimes Unit Investigators would obtain assault-non-family-gun warrants for both individuals involved in the shooting at Alabama A&M.

Willie Brandon Nance, 23, was booked in the Madison County Jail early Wednesday morning on the assault charge.

Police say the other individual involved remains in the hospital and will be booked in the Madison County Jail when they are released from the hospital. The identity of the individual will not be released until they are being booked into the jail.

From earlier: 

The Huntsville Police Department is leading the investigation after two people were shot at Alabama A&M University about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting call outside a residence hall at 4900 Meridian St. Investigators have determined the shooting is an isolated incident and stemmed from an altercation between two individuals.

One individual involved showed up at Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle with minor injuries. The second person involved was detained at the scene and has minor injuries, police said.

At this time, there is no evidence to indicate anyone else was involved in this incident. This was not an active shooter incident.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

Willie Brandon Nance

Willie Brandon Nance

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you