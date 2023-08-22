UPDATE: 1 arrested, 1 still in hospital after shooting at Alabama A&M

UPDATE:
The Huntsville Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting at Alabama A&M University Tuesday.
Police said late Tuesday that Huntsville Police Violent Crimes Unit Investigators would obtain assault-non-family-gun warrants for both individuals involved in the shooting at Alabama A&M.
Willie Brandon Nance, 23, was booked in the Madison County Jail early Wednesday morning on the assault charge.
Police say the other individual involved remains in the hospital and will be booked in the Madison County Jail when they are released from the hospital. The identity of the individual will not be released until they are being booked into the jail.
From earlier:
The Huntsville Police Department is leading the investigation after two people were shot at Alabama A&M University about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police responded to a shooting call outside a residence hall at 4900 Meridian St. Investigators have determined the shooting is an isolated incident and stemmed from an altercation between two individuals.
One individual involved showed up at Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle with minor injuries. The second person involved was detained at the scene and has minor injuries, police said.
At this time, there is no evidence to indicate anyone else was involved in this incident. This was not an active shooter incident.
