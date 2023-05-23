 Skip to main content
Upcoming Memorial Day weekend reminder to be responsible on the water

  • Updated
  • 0
ALEA Marine Patrol

Image from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Facebook page

Memorial Day weekend, the first holiday weekend of the summer, is fast approaching and many are planning to hit the water.

If you're on the water operating a boat, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division wants you to make sure you're ready. A kill switch, a designated sober boat operator and enough life vests for all aboard are just a few things you can do to get everyone back to shore. It's all about having a good time responsibly.

“As we come up on a holiday weekend, people tend to stay out a little longer,” said Trooper Chad Dyer with the marine patrol. 

“We want people to check your lights before it gets dark. Make sure they are working properly and have a means of communication, a cell phone or radio, so if you do have an emergency you do have the ability to contact somebody and get help headed your way,” said Dyer.

Last week, a 19-year-old was killed and a second person injured on Weiss Lake in Cherokee County in a fatal jet ski accident. The marine patrol continues to investigate the crash.

