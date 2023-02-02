Up to 200 inmates set to be released Friday from Alabama prison into supervision

The Alabama Department of Corrections plans to release another 170 to 200 inmates Friday.
As of Thursday, 134 inmates have been released to be on supervision, thanks to the new mandatory supervision law that went into effect Tuesday.
ADOC says no inmate has been or will be released without victim notification. As victim notifications are made, those inmates are added to the list to be released.
After inmates are released from prison, they are processed by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, as well as given an ankle monitor. They are then released to be picked up by family or friends. If an inmate has no one to pick them up, they are taken to a local bus station, where ADOC provides a one-way, nonrefundable and non-transferrable bus ticket to the county where they were convicted.
Some inmates that qualify to be released have pending charges from other law enforcement agencies. ADOC said those inmates will be transferred to those agencies.