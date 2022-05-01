Unsettled workweek begins with a thunderstorm threat Monday evening

It will be a comfortable and dry start to the workweek with temperatures bottoming in the mid 50s Monday morning.
There will be plenty of sunshine breaking through passing clouds to allow for highs in the mid 80s Monday afternoon. There is even the possibility of a stray thunderstorm or two.
The better chance for storms will arrive around sunset Monday evening with a weakening complex of thunderstorms moving into northwest Alabama. It is possible that the leading edge could have isolated strong to damaging winds but that threat will quickly lessen as it moves through the rest of North Alabama late Monday night. The pattern remains unsettled and active through the entire workweek with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms.