Unsettled weather pattern continues this week

The new workweek features the same unsettled weather pattern. Monday's highs reach the mid 90s with scattered storms popping up in random places during the peak heat of the day. While a rogue severe storm can't be ruled out, the main storm concerns will be heavy rain and lightning. Feels like temperatures reach the upper 90s before storms get going. Thunderstorm activity fades after sunset tonight as lows dip into the low 70s. We do it all over again Tuesday. Highs reach the low 90s with storms flaring up during the afternoon.
Rain coverage increases Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Widespread showers and storms last through Thursday night and early Friday. No severe weather is expected. When all is said and done, many locations will pick up around once inch of rain this week. This week's cold front won't cool us down much. Highs remain in the upper 80s through the weekend. But this front will give us a very rare break in August humidity! The weekend looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine and no rain. The humidity does return next week though, but we will take any break we can get this time of year.
Meantime, after a long stretch of quiet weather, the tropics are getting busy. The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance off the African coast for a 40 chance of development in the next five days. It is far too early to talk about potential impacts in the US. Danielle is the next name on the list this hurricane season.