Unsettled weather begins tomorrow with scattered showers

Our dry stretch of weather comes to an end starting late tonight. Scattered showers will develop in North Alabama after midnight tonight and should stick around much of Friday. This won't be very heavy rain with totals likely staying less than 0.25". Overcast skies should knock highs down to the mid and upper 60s.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday night, and a few of them could be strong. Much of the Tennessee Valley is in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather with large hail being the main threat.
Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible this weekend, but it certainly won't be a complete washout. In fact, the majority of the weekend will likely be dry. Just be on the lookout for brief downpours and lightning if you have outdoor plans. It will be noticeably more humid and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.
The warm, unsettled pattern will likely continue most of next week. Highs are forecast to remain in the 80s all the way up to mid-May.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Spotty showers near sunrise. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.