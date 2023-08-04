Unsettled pattern continues this weekend and much of next week

The system that produced several inches of rain in parts of North Alabama earlier today is clearing out this afternoon. Nothing more than isolated showers are expected for the remainder of the day as temperatures remain in the 70s and low 80s.
Additional storms will be possible Saturday, but these will likely be more isolated and short-lived. North Alabama will have a better chance at storms Sunday afternoon, and some of these could produce damaging wind gusts. Those that stay dry can expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat indices as high as 100-105.
An active pattern will remain in place next week. Next Wednesday and Thursday look like the best opportunities for storms. Meanwhile, highs should return to the mid and upper 80s during the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: NE 2-5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: S 4-8 MPH.