You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unseasonably warm and windy Christmas Eve

  • Updated
  • 0

The Christmas warm up continues for North Alabama Christmas Eve with highs in the 70s by Christmas Day Saturday.

Clouds start to move in overnight as more moisture filters into the region. This cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit milder as we start your Christmas Eve.

Despite partly cloudy skies Friday, Christmas Eve highs warm to the upper 60s. Winds ramp up during the day with gusts up to 25 MPH possible tomorrow. Christmas Day is in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The trend continues to keep the holiday weekend drier but a stray sprinkle can't be completely ruled out Saturday and Sunday. It looks like our Christmas records will be safe (77 back in 2016) but this will only be the 7th time Huntsville has ever seen highs in the 70s on Christmas Day.

Warm temperatures continue well into next week and maybe for the start of the new year. But our pattern becomes more active and wet too. Spotty showers return Monday and Tuesday with higher coverage Wednesday and Thursday.

holiday2day

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores