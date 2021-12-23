Unseasonably warm and windy Christmas Eve

Clouds start to move in overnight as more moisture filters into the region. This cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit milder as we start your Christmas Eve.
Despite partly cloudy skies Friday, Christmas Eve highs warm to the upper 60s. Winds ramp up during the day with gusts up to 25 MPH possible tomorrow. Christmas Day is in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The trend continues to keep the holiday weekend drier but a stray sprinkle can't be completely ruled out Saturday and Sunday. It looks like our Christmas records will be safe (77 back in 2016) but this will only be the 7th time Huntsville has ever seen highs in the 70s on Christmas Day.
Warm temperatures continue well into next week and maybe for the start of the new year. But our pattern becomes more active and wet too. Spotty showers return Monday and Tuesday with higher coverage Wednesday and Thursday.