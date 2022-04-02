Unseasonably cool first weekend of the month

Much like last week, the weekend will be quiet yet unseasonably cool.
If you're planning to head outdoors, you'll want to keep the light jackets nearby. Cloudy skies throughout most of the day, but a gradual clearing by the afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-60's.
Sunday follows almost the same pattern except with more sunshine throughout the day and highs slightly warmer by the afternoon. We start off the work week on a high note with warm temperatures in the 70's by the afternoon and sunny skies, but big changes come for Tuesday and Wednesday as we track two weather making systems.
The chance for scattered to widespread showers will begin as early as Monday night, but the bulk of the showers from the initial system will begin Tuesday morning with widespread sometimes heavy showers continuing throughout the day/ Other than the heavy rain, we also can't rule out the chance to see some scattered marginally strong thunderstorm activity. Heavy rain will be our main threat with this initial system with the chance for localized flooding
By Tuesday night, we'll dry things out and depending on when you head out the door Wednesday, you may stay dry. However, by Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, a cold front brings another round of rain with the better chance for strong to severe storms by the afternoon. The biggest threat will once again be damaging winds, a brief tornado will be possible as well. We'll continue to nail down timing for both these systems over the next two days as they approach our area.
Cooler drier air moves in Thursday once the cold front passes, bringing the unseasonably cool highs back to the forecast to end out the work week