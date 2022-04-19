Unseasonably cool but pleasant Tuesday afternoon

Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight into Tuesday morning... A cold airmass will settle in across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop down into the mid-30s. If winds relax enough, a few areas could see patchy frost develop. Sheltered valleys are most likely to see conditions conducive for frost. Sensitive vegetation may be susceptible to damage if frost does occur. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.