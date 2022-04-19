 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson
and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
TN Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight into Tuesday morning...

A cold airmass will settle in across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday
morning. Temperatures are expected to drop down into the mid-30s. If
winds relax enough, a few areas could see patchy frost develop.
Sheltered valleys are most likely to see conditions conducive for
frost. Sensitive vegetation may be susceptible to damage if frost
does occur.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Unseasonably cool but pleasant Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday planner

Most of North Alabama stayed warm enough overnight to prevent a damaging frost Tuesday morning. The same clear skies that allowed temperatures to drop to the 30s this morning will also allow for a quick warm up to the 60s this afternoon.

Below-average temperatures persist through Wednesday, but we'll see a gradual warmup the next few days. For Tuesday, it'll be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Although clouds increase Wednesday, highs will make it to the lower 70s. An approaching system fizzles on approach Wednesday into Wednesday night, so aside from a stray shower, we'll keep dry, quiet conditions through at least the first half of the weekend — that's a phrase we aren't able to say too often in April in North Alabama.

Speaking of the weekend, temperatures will actually be back above average with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid-80s! An isolated shower or storm is possible Sunday, but most data sources show rain holding off until the next week.

