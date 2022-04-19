Unseasonably cool but pleasant Tuesday afternoon

Most of North Alabama stayed warm enough overnight to prevent a damaging frost Tuesday morning. The same clear skies that allowed temperatures to drop to the 30s this morning will also allow for a quick warm up to the 60s this afternoon.
Below-average temperatures persist through Wednesday, but we'll see a gradual warmup the next few days. For Tuesday, it'll be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Although clouds increase Wednesday, highs will make it to the lower 70s. An approaching system fizzles on approach Wednesday into Wednesday night, so aside from a stray shower, we'll keep dry, quiet conditions through at least the first half of the weekend — that's a phrase we aren't able to say too often in April in North Alabama.
Speaking of the weekend, temperatures will actually be back above average with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid-80s! An isolated shower or storm is possible Sunday, but most data sources show rain holding off until the next week.