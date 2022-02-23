Unlike peers, Lauderdale County sheriff supports Alabama permitless concealed carry bill

 Skip to main content
The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama...
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Wednesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Unlike peers, Lauderdale County sheriff supports Alabama permitless concealed carry bill

  • 0
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton
gun and gavel

While most local law enforcement agencies across Alabama oppose a change in law that would let gun owners carry without a permit, one North Alabama sheriff says he's in favor of the change.

The House voted 65-37 to advance the permitless concealed carry bill after a two-hour debate Tuesday. It now goes to a state Senate committee for initial debate.

Current state law requires gun owners to buy a permit to conceal and carry a pistol, and fees from those permits help sheriff offices across the state. In rural sheriff offices in the state, that funding stream helps support agencies purchase things like vehicles, body-worn cameras and pay general utility bills. 

“I favor constitutional carry. I haven’t been outspoken either way, but if I was going to have to take a position, I would support it," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAAY 31 on Wednesday.

Currently, Singleton and other sheriffs manage the state's pistol permits. Handgun owners must go through a background check and pay a fee in order to obtain a concealed carry permit.

If the bill is made law, that requirement would go away. 

“It’s going to have an impact, but in our case, I think it’s going be a minimal impact," Singleton said. "It is not going to eliminate pistol permits because people are still going to buy them to get across state lines."

This debate has raged on for years in Alabama. The Alabama Sheriffs Association, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers have all expressed concerns over the dangers the bill could bring.

But, House Bill 272 has been called a top priority by House Republicans this legislative session.

"They view it as a safety issue, and I think there is a degree of safety questions, but my personal opinion is criminals never bought permits anyways," Singleton said. "They were carrying without a permit already."

If the bill passes out of the Senate subcommittee it will head to the full Senate. If the Senate approves it, the next stop is Gov. Kay Ivey‘s desk.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

