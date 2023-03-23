University prepares students with safety tips as Spring Break approaches

Spring Break is a time for students to take advantage of a much needed week from their studies.
However, there are also some safety concerns during the popular week.
The University of North Alabama is going the extra mile to make sure its students have a fun but safe Spring Break.
“We want them to have a great time but we really want them to be safe when they’re out there,” said Sheena Burgreen, the executive director for health and well-being at UNA.
Burgreen says the university offers resources for students pre and post Spring Break.
Whether students are going away for the week or staying put, the goal is to have students return healthy and with a good mindset in to finish the semester off strong.
“Our health and well-being team encompasses university health services, counseling, the rec center and being able to keep students safe and happy and being able to keep them in the classroom," said Burgreen.
K.C. White, the Vice President of Student Affairs at UNA says the university has made it abundantly clear that safety is the top priority while class is out of session.
"Looking out for the best interest, looking out for one another. Planning ahead making sure that they’re in touch with other family and friends especially if they’re traveling abroad," said White.
One of the biggest concerns is the dangers of drinking too much alcohol.
“We’re being straight up with them thinking about if you are a legal drinking age, be aware of what your capacity to drink is. Don’t leave drinks. Unfortunately there are people out there that don’t have your best interest in mind," said White.
Ashley Cook, a graduate assistant says if you are traveling it’s vital that you stay with a group of people.
"There is power in numbers. Don’t travel alone, make sure you don’t carry a lot of cash on you per se, that could be adverse situation," said Cook.
She also says its important to let people know where you are at all times.
“Sharing your itinerary plans, having an emergency contact available to those around you and those who trust," said Cook.
These safety tools are something the university spread across campus by way of food trucks, events and activities. All to shine a light on the dangers that come with not properly planning. With the hope that students come back safe and sound.