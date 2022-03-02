University of Alabama's first Black student, Autherine Lucy Foster, dies at 92

A woman who blazed a trail for African-American students at the University of Alabama has died.
Autherine Lucy Foster died Wednesday, according to the university. She was 92.
She was the University of Alabama's first Black student in 1956.
Her death comes less than a week after she attended the ribbon cutting for the renaming of a building in her honor.
"My heart is so happy and yet so light," Foster said at the dedication. "If I am a master teacher you know what I hope I am teaching you that love will take care of everything in our world. Don't you think?"
University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell says "Dr. Foster will always be remembered as one who broke barriers, reminded us of the respect due to every individual and lived a life of strength in steadfast service to her students and community."
It was no easy task for Foster.
She applied to graduate school at the university in 1952.
Foster was accepted, but not for long.
"When school officials discovered she was not white, they quickly rescinded her application pursuant to state law and denied her acceptance," according to the university.
With support from the NAACP, Foster charged the university with racial discrimination.
About three years later, the US district court ruled in her favor.
It was then she became the first Black student at the university where she was met with riots in protest of her being admitted.
Foster was suspended from the university and eventually expelled, citing charges of defamation .
Foster left Alabama, and moved to Texas where she started a family and worked was as a teacher.
More than 30 years later in 1988, Foster received a letter from the university informing her that her expulsion had been annulled.
The following semester she joined her daughter Grazia as a student at UA, according to the university.
Four years later she earned her masters in education from the University of Alabama.
In 2019 she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university.
For forever university officials say her legacy will continue.
Foster has been honored on campus in multiple ways.
