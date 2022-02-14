University of Alabama: No more alcohol at Bryant-Denny thanks to Tuscaloosa spat

Fans won’t be able to get a cold one at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.
It’s all because of a squabble between the University of Alabama and the city of Tuscaloosa.
Greg Byrne, the university’s athletic director, went public on social media with his criticism of the city’s plans for a service fee on all tickets to events where alcohol is served.
Byrne called the city’s approach unreasonable and cited it as the reason Alabama athletics will not be moving forward with alcohol sales at this time.
See Byrne’s full statement below:
February 14, 2022