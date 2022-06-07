 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, or 9 miles north of Moores Mill, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, Skyline, New
Market, Lincoln, Hytop, Princeton and Plevna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Union Grove man pleads guilty to physically abusing his grandparent

  • 0
Luke James Spann

A Union Grove man pleaded guilty to domestic violence and elder abuse charges Tuesday. Records show the victim was his grandparent.

Luke James Spann, 31, was arrested in May after deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office were called to Newsome Sinks Road for a domestic violence incident.

Once there, Spann's grandparent told deputies that Spann uses drugs "and acts crazy when he can't get more drugs," including by being mentally and physically abusive. The grandparent showed bruises on their arms that they claimed were from being grabbed and shoved around by Spann, according to an investigator.

Spann initially denied the allegations, but on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty during a bench trial. Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Shiver said the judge gave Spann a suspended jail sentence of one year, pending completion of two years of probation and court referral programs. 

Spann is also not allowed to have contact with his victims, who want Spann to receive some type of help, Shiver said. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

