Union Grove man pleads guilty to physically abusing his grandparent

A Union Grove man pleaded guilty to domestic violence and elder abuse charges Tuesday. Records show the victim was his grandparent.
Luke James Spann, 31, was arrested in May after deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office were called to Newsome Sinks Road for a domestic violence incident.
Once there, Spann's grandparent told deputies that Spann uses drugs "and acts crazy when he can't get more drugs," including by being mentally and physically abusive. The grandparent showed bruises on their arms that they claimed were from being grabbed and shoved around by Spann, according to an investigator.
Spann initially denied the allegations, but on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty during a bench trial. Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Shiver said the judge gave Spann a suspended jail sentence of one year, pending completion of two years of probation and court referral programs.
Spann is also not allowed to have contact with his victims, who want Spann to receive some type of help, Shiver said.