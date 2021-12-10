Union Grove man killed in crash

A Marshall County man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on Union Grove Road near Green Briar Cove Road, about six miles west of Union Grove.
Chastin Allen Stickler, 23, of Union Grove was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then struck a tree about 10:46 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troopers said Stickler was not using his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.