Uneven rain chances lead to a wide range of temperatures Thursday

*Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 PM for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, and Lincoln Counties*
Showers and non-severe thunderstorms will continue this morning for areas west of I-65. Ponding on roads will make for a messy morning commute in the Quad Cities. Flash flooding concerns continue through midday should we see repeated rounds of heavy rain.
Areas along and east of I-65 will not see nearly as much rain today, but scattered showers will be possible. The differences in rain coverage combined with a slow-moving cold front mean a very wide range of temperatures. Highs in the Shoals will struggle to get to the mid 60s while Sand Mountain could approach 80 degrees! Here in Huntsville, highs reach the low 70s.
Widespread rain returns later tonight and lasts all day Friday into early Saturday. Everyone will be much cooler through Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Fortunately, rain will be gone by Easter Sunday.
THURSDAY: Widespread rain in northwest Alabama. Scattered showers elsewhere. Highs in the mid 60s west-upper 70s east. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: N/NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain likely. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: NE 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.