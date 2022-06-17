Unemployment down, pay up in Alabama; both set new records

Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate is 2.7%.
That’s a new record low, down from April’s rate of 2.8%, and below May 2021’s rate of 3.6%, according to a news release.
Ivey also said average weekly wages also set a new record high of $1,004 and have risen by 20% since May 2019, Ivey said.
More from the release:
May’s rate represents 61,621 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 63,184 in April and 80,191 in May 2021. Additionally, the number of people counted as employed grew to 2,222,977 in May, a new record high. This represents an increase from 2,213,187 in April, and an increase from 2,169,710 in May 2021.
Alabama’s average weekly earnings grew to a new record high of $1,004.65 in May, up from $995.44 in April, and $978.06 in May 2021.
The Civilian Labor Force (CLF) increased by 34,697 over-the-year to a 2022 record high of 2,284,598.
Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 45,700, with gains in the leisure and hospitality sector (+8,300), the professional and business services sector (+7,700), and the construction sector (+6,900), among others.
Wage and salary employment also increased in May by 9,800. Monthly gains were seen in the professional and business services sector (+4,600), the construction sector (+1,900), and the leisure and hospitality sector (+1,900), among others.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 1.6%, Marshall County at 1.8%, and Morgan, Limestone, Elmore, and Cullman Counties at 1.9%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 8.5%, Lowndes and Perry Counties at 5.9%, and Dallas County at 5.4%.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Alabaster at 1.4%, Homewood and Trussville at 1.5%, and Hoover and Madison at 1.6%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 7.0%, Prichard at 5.4%, and Gadsden at 3.8%.