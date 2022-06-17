Unemployment down, pay up in Alabama; both set new records

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jackson,
northern Marshall, southern Madison, southeastern Limestone and
central Morgan Counties through 200 PM CDT...

At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Gurley to near Decatur. Movement was
southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Owens Cross Roads, Falkville, Grant and Gurley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 230 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Alabama.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Unemployment down, pay up in Alabama; both set new records

  • Updated
  • 0
Jobs report

Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate is 2.7%.

That’s a new record low, down from April’s rate of 2.8%, and below May 2021’s rate of 3.6%, according to a news release.

Ivey also said average weekly wages also set a new record high of $1,004 and have risen by 20% since May 2019, Ivey said.

More from the release:

May’s rate represents 61,621 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 63,184 in April and 80,191 in May 2021. Additionally, the number of people counted as employed grew to 2,222,977 in May, a new record high. This represents an increase from 2,213,187 in April, and an increase from 2,169,710 in May 2021.

Alabama’s average weekly earnings grew to a new record high of $1,004.65 in May, up from $995.44 in April, and $978.06 in May 2021.

The Civilian Labor Force (CLF) increased by 34,697 over-the-year to a 2022 record high of 2,284,598.

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 45,700, with gains in the leisure and hospitality sector (+8,300), the professional and business services sector (+7,700), and the construction sector (+6,900), among others.

Wage and salary employment also increased in May by 9,800. Monthly gains were seen in the professional and business services sector (+4,600), the construction sector (+1,900), and the leisure and hospitality sector (+1,900), among others.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 1.6%, Marshall County at 1.8%, and Morgan, Limestone, Elmore, and Cullman Counties at 1.9%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 8.5%, Lowndes and Perry Counties at 5.9%, and Dallas County at 5.4%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Alabaster at 1.4%, Homewood and Trussville at 1.5%, and Hoover and Madison at 1.6%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 7.0%, Prichard at 5.4%, and Gadsden at 3.8%.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you