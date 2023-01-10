Undercover investigation busts several Giles Co. stores for illegally selling vapes, beer to minors

An investigation aimed at reducing the "vaping epidemic" among children in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in 14 stores being charged with illegal sales of alcohol or vapes to minors, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office first alerted the community about the issue in early December 2022. Then, with the help of a confidential informant who was too young to legally purchase the products, the sheriff's office set about finding local stores who were contributing to the problem.
In many cases, the informant was asked for ID but still sold the vape or alcohol they sought, the sheriff's office said. In some cases, the store or employee was found to be a repeat offender.
Helton has already spoken with city officials in Pulaski, Tennessee, about suspending a beer permit for one store with a history of such illegal sales, and he's encouraging citizens to do the same in their areas for other offenders.
The following stores were caught illegally selling vapes or alcohol to minors. All locations are within Giles County, Tennessee:
- Shell on North First Street, Pulaski;
- Bad Habits on East Grigsby Street, Pulaski;
- E. College Market, 1107 E. College St., Pulaski;
- Bull Market, 410 W. College St., Pulaski;
- H&B Market & Deli, 702 W. College St., Pulaski;
- Inman's Stop and Chat Market, 10785 Campbellsville Road, Pulaski;
- Exxon, 2471 U.S. 64, Frankewing;
- Shell, 2470 U.S. 64, Pulaski;
- Winners Circle Market, 1176 Bethel Road, Pulaski;
- J-One Stop, 5807 Minor Hill Highway, Goodspring;
- D&S, 11911 Minor Hill Highway, Minor Hill;
- Top of the Hill Market, 12882 Minor Hill Highway, Minor Hill;
- David's Market, 7605 Elkton Pike, Elkton; and
- Exxon Food Mart, 24315 Main St., Ardmore.
The sheriff's office said similar investigations are planned as part of its ongoing effort to stop illegal sales to minors.