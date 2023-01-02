Unclaimed Baggage expecting an influx after Southwest travel nightmare

A travel nightmare could become a blessing for a local store!
Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro sells items that were previously in lost luggage. After last week's Southwest travel breakdown, many are now wondering when they might be able to buy what's inside the thousands of lost bags.
"It's safe to assume we will see an uptick," VP of retail and company culture Jennifer Kritener said.
Whether you're a regular or it's your first time, you never know what you're going to find.
"It's a treasure hunt," VP of retail and company culture Jennifer Kritener said.
Southwest Airlines says it's not sure how many bags were lost in the chaos, but they are working to find all of their owners.
"If that can't be done after that 90 day period of time, that's where we step in; we purchase those orphan suitcases, and they come here to Unclaimed Baggage," Kritener said.
Store officials say 99.5% of lost bags are reunited, but they still expect a big haul.
"When there are millions of people traveling every single day, what's orphaned still adds up to a lot of volume," Kritener said.
However, not everything is sold. A third will actually be recycled, and another third will be donated to people in need. Either way, customers say they can't wait to see what they're going to find next.
"I'll definitely be revisiting again," Latoya Davis said.
The first items could come in as soon as April 2nd.