UNA's Powell named Associated Press FCS All-American

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- University of North Alabama sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Arkansas, has been named to the 2022 Associated Press FCS All-America Football Team.
A first-team All-ASUN Conference selection and ASUN co-Offensive Player of the Year, Powell was a third-team All-America selection.
Nationally ranked in the Top 10 of seven FCS categories, Powell set a school single-season rushing mark with 1,508 yards on 221 carries this season. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns. He added 24 catches for 242 yards and a 10.1 average per catch to finish with 1,761 all-purpose yards for 160.1 per game average.
He rushed for more than 100 yards seven times during the 2022 season, including four games with more than 200 yards rushing. He had more than 100 yards rushing in five straight games.
No player in North Alabama history had ever had more than two 200-yard rushing games in their career, but Powell had four this season. He set a school single-game record with 251 yards rushing against Virginia-Wise.
Powell also only lost one fumble all season on 221 carries.
He scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games, and 10 of his 18 touchdowns came from 30 yards or longer.
Powell was previously named to the HERO Sports and Blueboods.com All-America teams.