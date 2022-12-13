UNA's Powell named Associated Press FCS All-American

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Thursday morning to a crest of 18.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Rainfall totals of 2-3" are expected with locally higher amounts
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

UNA's Powell named Associated Press FCS All-American

  Updated
  • 0
ShunDerrick Powell

North Alabama's ShunDerrick Powell. (Courtesy: University of North Alabama)

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- University of North Alabama sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Arkansas, has been named to the 2022 Associated Press FCS All-America Football Team.

A first-team All-ASUN Conference selection and ASUN co-Offensive Player of the Year, Powell was a third-team All-America selection.

Nationally ranked in the Top 10 of seven FCS categories, Powell set a school single-season rushing mark with 1,508 yards on 221 carries this season. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns. He added 24 catches for 242 yards and a 10.1 average per catch to finish with 1,761 all-purpose yards for 160.1 per game average.

He rushed for more than 100 yards seven times during the 2022 season, including four games with more than 200 yards rushing. He had more than 100 yards rushing in five straight games.

No player in North Alabama history had ever had more than two 200-yard rushing games in their career, but Powell had four this season. He set a school single-game record with 251 yards rushing against Virginia-Wise.

Powell also only lost one fumble all season on 221 carries.

He scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games, and 10 of his 18 touchdowns came from 30 yards or longer.

Powell was previously named to the HERO Sports and Blueboods.com All-America teams.

