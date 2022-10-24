UNA's Powell and Walters Receive ASUN Honors

ATLANTA, Ga. -- University of North Alabama sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Ark., and freshman quarterback Noah Walters of Lincoln, Neb., have been honored by the ASUN Conference for their performances in the Lions’ game last Saturday at Eastern Kentucky.
Powell has been named ASUN Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 218 yards on 29 carries. He scored three touchdowns and added 63 receiving yards on four catches. He scored on runs of nine, eight and 39 yards and finished the night with 281 all-purpose yards.
It was Powell’s fourth game this season with more than 100 yards rushing, and his third time to go over the 200-yard mark. He is the only player in UNA history with three career games with more than 200 rushing yards, and all three of his have come this season.
Walters completed 17 of 26 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another touchdown on an 18-yard run. He had touchdown passes of 10 and 20 yards to Demarcus Lacey and another 20-yarder to Takairee Kenebrew.
The true freshman has started the last six straight games for the Lions after coming off the bench in the season-opener to lead a comeback.