UNA's Kenebrew named inaugural UAC Offensive Player of the Week

FLORENCE, Ala. (September 4, 2023) – The newly-formed United Athletic Conference made a historic announcement on Monday, unveiling its first-ever football player of the week awards. North Alabama redshirt senior wide receiver Takairee Kenebrew holds stake on that list.
The six-year UNA receiver matched a career-high with three receiving touchdowns — scoring all three within the first 16 minutes of the game — to help UNA to an emphatic 41-27 win over Chattanooga this past Saturday at Braly Stadium.
Kenebrew, who missed last week’s opener at Mercer, returned on Saturday and caught five passes for 172 yards with three of those going for scores. The receiving touchdowns went for 25, 59 and 21 yards.
The three touchdowns not only matched his single game personal record for TDs set three times prior, but also matches the UNA record by an individual since moving to the FCS level six seasons ago. He also ranks atop the nation in both total touchdowns and receiving touchdowns, while his 172 yards led the nation for the week.
On a career note, Kenebrew moved up to fourth on the all-time touchdown reception list, joining former UNA Lion and 1955 NFL Most Valuable Player Harlon Hill with 19 career TD receptions. One more would put Kenebrew in a tie for third with three-time national champion Michael Edwards at 20.
Additionally, the 172 receiving yards are the most by an individual against a Chattanooga defense since R.J. Harris of New Hampshire on Dec. 12, 2014 in the FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals.
On top of being the first UAC Offensive Player of the Week, Kenebrew earned an honorable mention for the Stats Perform FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week award.
Kenebrew and the Lions will open UAC play this week with a Texas-sized bout at Tarleton State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Stephenville, Texas.