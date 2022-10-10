UNA's Kenebrew named ASUN Offensive Player of the Week

ATLANTA, Ga. – University of North Alabama redshirt junior receiver Takairee Kenebrew of Childersburg, Ala., has been named ASUN Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Lions’ game at Kennesaw State.
Kenebrew had four catches in the game for 162 yards, including touchdown catches of 62, 60 and 31 yards.
Kenebrew’s first TD catch helped pull UNA back from a 17-6 deficit to 17-13.
His second TD catch gave UNA a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter and the final touchdown catch came in overtime to give UNA a 34-27 lead.
It is his second career conference player of the week award. He was named Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Week in 2021 with a similar four catch, three touchdown performance against Charleston Southern.
The game against KSU was Kenebrew’s third career game with three TD catches.
He now has 12 career touchdown catches as a Lion.