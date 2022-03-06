UNA Women's Basketball Season comes to a close in ASUN Tournament

FLORENCE – Stetson advanced to the semifinal round of the 2022 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship with 64-53 quarterfinal win over North Alabama Sunday afternoon at Flowers Hall. With the loss, UNA ends its season with a 13-16 record.
On Sunday, the Hatters scored a basket in the opening minute and never trailed. UNA stayed within striking distance throughout the game but could never take the lead.
After Stetson grabbed an early 11-2 lead, the two teams traded runs. UNA struck first with a 10-3 spurt. A three-point basket by Jade Moore cut the deficit to 14-12 with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter. The Hatters, however, responded with seven straight points to regain the nine-point advantage by the end of the period.
The visitors led 23-14 early in the second quarter before another 11-4 run by the Lions cut the deficit to two points once again. Three different players connected from long range during the run. A driving layup by Hina Suzuki then made the score 27-25 with 2:35 to play in the half.
UNA got a blocked shot on the next possession, but an offensive rebound led to a second-chance basket by the Hatters. Stetson led 30-27 at the half.
The third quarter featured a similar script as the first two. Stetson was able to extend its lead to double digits only to have North Alabama use a run of its own to pull within a single possession.
After a basket in the paint put the Hatters ahead 43-33, UNA responded with eight straight points. Patrycja Jaworska hit two free throws by Skyler Gill connected on consecutive three-pointers to make the score 43-41 at the 1:32 mark.
The Lions got a defensive stop but missed a three-point attempt that would have given them their first lead of the game. After another stop on defense, Jaworska drew a foul and hit two free throws to tie the game at 43-43 in the final minute of the quarter.
Stetson answered with two free throws of its own to take a 45-43 lead into the final period. UNA would get no closer in the fourth quarter.
A jumper, two three-pointers and a runner in the lane quickly stretched the Stetson lead to 55-43 and the Lions could not get within single digits the rest of the way. UNA was 4-of-14 from the floor in the fourth quarter and hit 32.7 percent for the game.
Jaworska led UNA with 17 points. Gill added a double-double with 11 points and tied a career-high with 17 rebounds. Her five blocked shots also moves her ASUN-leading and school single-season record total to 76 blocks on the year.
Ayanna Dublin led Stetson (20-11) with a game-high 18 points.