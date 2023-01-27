UNA WOMEN RALLY FOR 69-66 ROAD WIN AT KENNESAW UNA women rally for 69-66

KENNESAW, Ga. – Down by as many as 16 points in the first half, the University of North Alabama women's basketball team battled back to take a 69-66 ASUN Conference road win over Kennesaw State.
The win was UNA's second straight road win in league play and was the Lions' first win at Kennesaw State.
The Lions trailed 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 38-26 at the half. UNA outscored the Owls 15-11 in the third quarter to make it 49-41 after three and finally took the lead at 56-55 with 3:58 left in the game.
UNA led by as many as five points in the closing minutes before KSU tied the game at 62-62 and force overtime.
Rhema Pegues, who scored a team-high 18 points in her first collegiate start, scored the first basket in overtime and Skyler Gill added two more to provide the final margin of victory.
"We've been challenging the players to step up and tonight they showed so much grit and effort," said UNA head coach Missy Tiber. "We beat a very good and veteran Kennesaw State team and won there for the first time."
Jade Moore followed Pegues with 17 points, while Gill had 13 and Sara Wohlgemuth added 10.
Gill led the Lions with eight rebounds and Pegues added six, while Wohlgemuth led UNA with six assists.
Defensively, North Alabama held KSU to 33 percent shooting from the floor at 27-of-80. The Owls were also just 4-of-17 on three-point attempts.
North Alabama is now 8-11 overall and 3-5 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State falls to 9-10 overall and 3-5 in the ASUN.
The Lions play at Jacksonville State on Saturday at 1:45.