UNA Women fall on the road at FGCU

FT. MYERS, Fla. – With North Alabama trailing by a single point at halftime, FGCU outscored the Lions 45-23 over the final 20 minutes to claim a 74-51 win over the Lions.
It was the second meeting between the two schools in six days.
FGCU led 29-28 at the half but outscored UNA 20-8 in the third period and 25-15 in the fourth.
With the loss, UNA is now 6-9 overall and 1-3 in ASUN Conference play. FGCU is now 16-2 overall and 4-0 in the ASUN.
Skyler Gill helped UNA get off to a fast start with 10 first half points, but she was held to just three in the second half. Alyssa Clutter was the only other Lion in double-figures with 10.
The Lions were held to just 7-for-22 shooting from three-point range.
UNA plays at Stetson on Saturday at noon.