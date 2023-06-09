UNA unveils plans for new on-campus Bank Independent Stadium

The University Of North Alabama is one step closer to a multi-purpose on-campus football stadium.
The UNA Board of Trustees Friday morning approved plans for construction of Bank Independent Stadium. The first phase will be to work with architects on developing a biddable set of plans and specifications. The cost of the stadium will not be known until after final plans are determined.
"People who love this university knows what it means to the Shoals. They encouraged us to dream big, and we're glad that we did and it's because of that collective dream that we stand here in the wake of the action of the Board of Trustees to announce that Bank Independent Stadium is coming to the University of North Alabama," said UNA President Ken Kitts.
Additional property for the stadium will be determined at a later date.