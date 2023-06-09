 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

UNA unveils plans for new on-campus Bank Independent Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
UNA Bank Independent Stadium rendering

Artist's rendering of University of North Alabama's planned Bank Independent Stadium (Image from UNA)

The University of North Alabama is located near downtown Florence.

The University Of North Alabama is one step closer to a multi-purpose on-campus football stadium.

The UNA Board of Trustees Friday morning approved plans for construction of Bank Independent Stadium. The first phase will be to work with architects on developing a biddable set of plans and specifications. The cost of the stadium will not be known until after final plans are determined.

"People who love this university knows what it means to the Shoals. They encouraged us to dream big, and we're glad that we did and it's because of that collective dream that we stand here in the wake of the action of the Board of Trustees to announce that Bank Independent Stadium is coming to the University of North Alabama," said UNA President Ken Kitts.

Additional property for the stadium will be determined at a later date.

The University of North Alabama is located near downtown Florence.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you