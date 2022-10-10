UNA surpasses 10,000-student enrollment milestone

It’s a milestone the University of North Alabama will never forget.
UNA is proud to announce it has surpassed 10,000 enrolled students for the first time ever.
It is a monumental achievement for this university, one that comes as no surprise to school officials and students.
"More and more people are figuring out that they kind of want that small community for college, and so it’s drawing them here," said sophomore Rebekah Callahan.
Callahan advises freshman forum. She said many of the first-year students she speaks with are choosing UNA because of its intimacy.
"They really do love the size of campus. Even though it is growing, it still does have that small feel, and then the student-teacher ratio, everyone loves being a name and not a number," she said.
The university said it's committed to a strategy to ensure its academic priorities surrounding workforce development resonate with everyone.
Although the university has seen growth over the past 14 terms, this particular growth period is atypical.
"We’re up across the board — on campus, online, graduate, undergraduate, domestic international, adult and traditional," said Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at UNA.
UNA now has students from 47 states and more than 60 countries.
When UNA President Ken Kitts took over in 2015, enrollment was 6,850 students.
The increase to more than 10,000 students has taken a team effort from the entire campus community.
"In the space of eight years, to go over the 10,000 mark, again, couldn’t be more pleased with not only the number but how we’re getting there. We have a strategy here called 'smart growth,' and we've pursued that very intentionally, and we’re protecting the unique identity of UNA while also generating the growth at our area needs," said Kitts.
For Callahan, she just hopes the growth doesn't come at the expense of what makes UNA so special.
"I would love to not see it grow so large we lose that community feel. I don’t think we would. I would love to see the degrees in the recognition continue to grow, but while we keep that small community feel," said Callahan.
School officials said they're ready to seek new growth opportunities, but there is no set number that they are targeting.
They said they want to continue achieving both quantitative and qualitative goals for everyone attending the university.