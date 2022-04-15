UNA student rape allegations printed in campus newspaper now being investigated by authorities

Authorities are now investigating rape allegations involving University of North Alabama students in Florence that were originally published in the school's student newspaper, The Flor-Ala, this week.
The story is drawing major reaction from the campus and the entire community, including an on-campus rally in support of the accusers Thursday.
Now the police are investigating the allegations against a Greek student life member. WAAY 31 has confirmed he has been placed on administrative suspension from his fraternity.
The student journalist who broke this story after the alleged rape victims told her about their assaults said she spent months gathering those painful accounts.
"Part of me knew that it would be impactful, because it involves such an important topic like sexual assault and there were Greek members involved. That always gets more story traction, at least on the campus level," Flor-Ala reporter Audrey Johnson told WAAY 31 on Friday.
Johnson is a UNA senior. She said the story she filed this week is sparking a much-needed discussion about sexual assault and students.
“As soon as we posted it online and shared it, we had it overwhelming with support," Johnson added.
But there was also some on campus who did not want this story published. After that particular edition hit the racks on campus Thursday morning, they started disappearing.
Someone is accused of stealing about a thousand copies from 40 different locations. Police are looking into that right now, but even without the printed edition available, this story is making major waves on campus.
Johnson said three women came forward, and each told her a similar story of an attack by another student. Johnson and WAAY 31 are not naming the victims or the accused since no charges have been filed, but all three accusers have now filed reports with campus officials.
UNA issued a statement saying they were aware of the story published in the student paper, but at the time, the alleged victims had not filed reports with authorities. Three reports of rape were filed Thursday and are considered open investigations now, WAAY 31 has learned.
UNA campus is closed for Good Friday, but in a statement, the school's communications department leadership said they support the story and condemn the stealing of papers in attempts to silence it. They are cooperating with UNA Police.