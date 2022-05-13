UNA setting up telescopes for a closer look at this weekend’s total lunar eclipse

The University of North Alabama Planetarium in Florence will have telescopes available for people to view the total lunar eclipse from 9 p.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
According to a UNA news release: As viewed from Alabama, the May 15 eclipse will begin with the penumbral stage about 8:32 p.m. The partial eclipse will begin about 9:29 p.m. The total eclipse will begin at 10:29 p.m. The maximum eclipse for Florence will occur about 11:11 p.m. The total eclipse will end at approximately 10:54 p.m., and the second partial eclipse phase will end at 12:55 a.m. May 16.
No particular equipment is required to observe a lunar eclipse, although a telescope or binoculars will enhance the experience.
