UNA raising tuition for upcoming academic year

The University of North Alabama’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to raise the cost of tuition.
Board members voted unanimously to increase rates by $20 per credit hour for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year.
This hike is the first in three years and is due to inflation and ongoing budget deficits, according to a news release from the university. A $4.3 million budget deficit in the current fiscal year is expected to hit $5 million in Fiscal Year 2023, the university said.
Graduate tuition and the $30 per credit hour general semester undergraduate fee remain unchanged, the release said.
The university says the total cost of attendance of $18,080 annually is up 5 percent from $17,220 in 2021-22.