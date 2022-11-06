UNA Planetarium will be open for viewing upcoming total lunar eclipse

On Tuesday a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Florence!
This week's total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years.
The University of North Alabama Planetarium will have telescopes available for people to view the eclipse from three to 6:20 a.m., weather permitting.
Space at the planetarium is limited, so if you're able to call ahead that's preferred.
You can contact Planetarium Director Dr. Mel Blake at 256-765-4284 or rmblake@una.edu.
