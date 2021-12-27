UNA officer alleges discrimination in federal lawsuit against university

A veteran police officer has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the University of North Alabama, records show.
The lawsuit filed Dec. 21 by Shequanda Lee Jenkins alleges she is not paid at the same rate as men who have less experience or education. Jenkins has been on the force at UNA continuously since 2006.
The lawsuit further alleges that after testifying in court and having a disagreement with the then-UNA police chief, Jenkins was demoted, had her annual pay decreased and was prohibited from earning overtime. She claims she applied for a promotion twice, but each time, a male employee with less experience was given the promotion instead.
Meanwhile, she has been tasked with the additional duties of community outreach for the department, something the lawsuit says no other UNA officer has been tasked with. And, the lawsuit says, much of this happened after Jenkins turned 40, leading her to claim not just gender discrimination but age discrimination, as well.
Her lawsuit asks that she be awarded the title of sergeant as well as back pay plus compensatory and punitive relief.
A UNA spokeswoman on Friday said they had not yet reviewed the assertions in the lawsuit and had no comment on pending litigation. However, their statement went on to say that the university's policies "are focused on creating equal opportunity for all employees and do not tolerate discrimination because of gender or age — and numerous other factors — in any personnel actions, programs or facilities."
The lawsuit names the university, its president and several board members as defendants.