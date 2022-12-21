UNA men's basketball tops Williams Baptist 83-45

The University of North Alabama men's basketball team shot 48.3 percent from the floor and had 13 different players score during an 83-45 win over Williams Baptist Wednesday evening at Flowers Hall. The win gives UNA an 8-5 record and wraps up the pre-conference schedule for the Lions.
KJ Johnson led all scorers with 14 points. After playing his first three seasons at Lipscomb, the senior transfer passed 1,000 points for his career. A three-point basket from the right corner with 10:15 remaining put him over the mark.
UNA led from the start, opening the game on a 10-0 run. After the Eagles were able to close the gap to three points at the 14:35 mark, the home team responded with a 13-4 spurt and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Six different UNA players scored during the run, setting the stage for the balance that told the story of the game. A three-pointer by Detalian Brown in the closing seconds gave the Lions a 41-18 lead at the break.
The lead continued to grow in the second half as UNA emptied its bench. After shooting 56 percent from the floor in the first half, the Lions were 14-of-33 (42.4 percent) over the final 20 minutes.
Williams Baptist made only 17 field goals on the night and went just 3-of-22 from three-point range. UNA also held a commanding 53-25 rebounding advantage and outscored the Eagles 28-16 in the paint.
Dallas Howell and Aidan Kuhl added nine points each. Deraje Agbaosi and Daniel Braster also pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
Following a nine-day break for the Christmas holidays, UNA will travel to Jacksonville State on Dec. 30 to open ASUN Conference play. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Pete Matthews Coliseum on the JSU campus.