UNA Men fall on the road at Colorado

Colorado closed the first half with a 24-12 run and maintained a double-digit lead over the final 20 minutes in an 84-60 home win Thursday over the University of North Alabama men's basketball team. With the loss, UNA falls to 6-5 on the season.
The Lions trailed 18-16 after a free throw by Bryson Dawkins with 10:08 remaining in the opening half. The Buffaloes responded with a 12-0 run to take control. UNA had three turnovers and missed six straight shots from the floor as the home team built a 30-16 lead.
A jumper by KJ Johnson ended the drought at the 5:48 mark, but the Lions could get no closer than 10 points. Colorado led 42-28 at the break.
Scoring runs at the beginning and end of the second half put the game out of reach for the home team. A layup and a three-point basket quickly stretched the lead to 19 points early in the second half.
After a basket by Damian Forrest cut the deficit to 49-36 with 15:32 remaining, Colorado used a 6-0 spurt to regain a 19-point advantage.
UNA was able to close the gap to 11, but get no closer. Four different players scored during a 10-2 run. Consecutive baskets by Johnson made the score 57-46 midway through the period.
The Lions, however, had three turnovers and missed their next five shots as Colorado built a 75-49 lead with 5:31 remaining. UNA would not threaten again down the stretch.
Johnson led UNA with 16 points. A total of 11 different players scored for the Lions.
UNA will travel to face Ole Miss on Dec. 20. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.