 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UNA Men fall on the road at Colorado

  • 0
UNA Men

Colorado closed the first half with a 24-12 run and maintained a double-digit lead over the final 20 minutes in an 84-60 home win Thursday over the University of North Alabama men's basketball team. With the loss, UNA falls to 6-5 on the season.

The Lions trailed 18-16 after a free throw by Bryson Dawkins with 10:08 remaining in the opening half. The Buffaloes responded with a 12-0 run to take control. UNA had three turnovers and missed six straight shots from the floor as the home team built a 30-16 lead.

A jumper by KJ Johnson ended the drought at the 5:48 mark, but the Lions could get no closer than 10 points. Colorado led 42-28 at the break.

Scoring runs at the beginning and end of the second half put the game out of reach for the home team. A layup and a three-point basket quickly stretched the lead to 19 points early in the second half.

After a basket by Damian Forrest cut the deficit to 49-36 with 15:32 remaining, Colorado used a 6-0 spurt to regain a 19-point advantage.

UNA was able to close the gap to 11, but get no closer. Four different players scored during a 10-2 run. Consecutive baskets by Johnson made the score 57-46 midway through the period.

The Lions, however, had three turnovers and missed their next five shots as Colorado built a 75-49 lead with 5:31 remaining. UNA would not threaten again down the stretch.

Johnson led UNA with 16 points. A total of 11 different players scored for the Lions.

UNA will travel to face Ole Miss on Dec. 20. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

Recommended for you