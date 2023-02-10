UNA men and women both win Thursday night

Men's Basketball:
Freshman Jacari Lane scored 29 points in his first collegiate start to help lead the University of North Alabama to a 70-57 ASUN Conference win over Austin Peay at the CB&S Bank Arena.
With the Lions trailing 29-28 at halftime, Lane and Damian Ortiz sparked a second half surge that saw UNA push its lead to as many as 14 points over the final 20 minutes.
Ortiz added 19 points to the attack and 11 rebounds. Will Soucie added nine points and Damian Forrest pulled 10 rebounds to help give UNA a 39-28 rebounding edge.
North Alabama scored 20 points on fast breaks, led by Lane and Ortiz, and the Lions shot 65.2 percent from the floor in the second half, hitting 15 of its 23 shots.
Austin Peay was held to 34 percent shooting in the second half and 37 percent for the game.
The win helps push North Alabama into the top half of the ASUN standings at 7-6 in league play. UNA is now 15-11 overall and has won six of its last seven games, including four straight at home.
UNA hosts Lipscomb on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at CB&S Bank Arena.
Women's Basketball:
Alexis Callins scored 16 points in the second half to help North Alabama overcome a 31-26 halftime deficit and roll to a 72-58 ASUN Conference women's basketball win over Queens University of Charlotte.
The two teams combined for 25 turnovers in the first half but Hina Suzuki helped keep UNA in the game with 14 points over the first 20 minutes.
The Lions then opened the second half with four three-point baskets from Callins and continued to build their lead over the Royals to 19 points with 8:18 left in the game.
UNA outscored Queens 29-9 in the third quarter to get the game in hand.
UNA held Queens to just 28 percent shooting from the floor in the game as the Royals made just 18 of 64 shots.
Callins led UNA with 20 points, while Suzuki finished with 16 points and 10 assists. Skyler Gill had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
With the win, the Lions improve to 9-12 overall and 4-6 in ASUN Conference play.
North Alabama hosts Liberty on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.