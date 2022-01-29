UNA Lions defeat Kennesaw State 71-58

KENNESAW, Ga., – Daniel Ortiz scored a game-high 21 points to lead the University of North Alabama men’s basketball team to a 71-58 ASUN Conference win at Kennesaw State on Saturday. With the win, the Lions improve to 9-12 overall and 2-6 in league play.
UNA took control with an 18-2 run to close the first half, then had an answer for every Kennesaw State run over the final 20 minutes.
The Lions trailed 25-21 after a KSU basket with 6:32 remaining in the first half. The Owls, however, would not connect from the floor for the remainder of the period.
A basket by Isaac Chatman started the run for UNA. Ortiz, Detalian Brown and Dallas Howell then each connected from three-point range to give the Lions a 32-25 lead.
After two free throws by KSU, Will Soucie connected in the lane. UNA then got another defensive stop and Ortiz converted a basket and free throw to stretch the lead to double digits at the 2:32 mark. Neither team scored again until a steal by Ortiz led to a runner by Brown in the final minute. The basket gave UNA a 39-27 lead at the break.
Kennesaw State got within seven points on five different occasions in the second half but could get no closer.
After a KSU basket cut the deficit to 41-34 at the 15:08 mark, the Lions got a three-pointer from Ortiz to reclaim a double-digit advantage. UNA later stretched the lead to 14 points when a pullup jumper by C.J. Brim made the score 52-38 midway through the second half.
The Owls responded with a 14-7 run to pull back within seven points with 5:48 remaining. The two teams traded three-pointers and baskets in the paint before a pair of free throws by Chatman put the Lions ahead 66-57 with 3:05 to play.
UNA got a defensive stop and Soucie hit a trey in the corner on the ensuing possession. The lead remained double digits the rest of the way. Kennesaw State did not hit a field goal for the final 3:30 of the game.
Howell added 12 points for the Lions. Brim finished with nine points, five assists and a team-high eight rebounds. Chris Youngblood led Kennesaw State (9-11 overall, 4-3 ASUN) with 13 points on the night.
UNA will host Jacksonville on Thursday, Feb. 3. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at Flowers Hall.