UNA football team helps restore movie magic at Shoals Theatre

Members of the UNA football team helped unload a massive screen at the Shoals Theatre on Monday.
The screen is 32 feet wide and 16 feet tall, according to Steve Price of Shoals Theatre.
The last time movies were shown on a regular basis at the theater was back in 1984.
But that changes Saturday with the screening of "Sweetwater Road," a film by Myk Watford that was made in the Shoals area.
Learn more about the movie and buy tickets here.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com